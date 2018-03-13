Yes Bank acquires 17.31% stake in Fortis Healthcare after credit default

Private sector on Tuesday said it owns over 17 per cent stake in post invocation of pledge of equity after default by promoters group companies. has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31 per cent of the capital of Ltd. The bank in a regulatory filing to exchanges said it was a result of "invocation of pledge on the said equity subsequent to default by promoters group companies in the credit facility provided by the bank." Stock of closed 0.53 per cent up at Rs 313.10 on BSE.