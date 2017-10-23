Zuari Agro surges 20% on four-fold jump in Q2 profit

-
The company’s income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,314 crore from Rs 1,054 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Zuari Agro Chemicals said revenues from operations for the quarter are not comparable with previous periods, since sales are net of Goods and Service Tax (GST) whereas excise duties formed part of other expenses in previous periods.
Till 03:17 pm, the trading volumes on the counter rose multiple-fold with a combined 1.55 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for 271,056 shares on both the exchanges.
Zuari Global too locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 168, also its 52-week high on the BSE.
