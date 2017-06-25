TRENDING ON BS
Ahead of Nepal civic polls, border to be sealed on Monday
10 police killed in Taliban attack near India-made dam in Afghanistan

During the attack four Taliban militants were also gunned down by the security forces

ANI  |  Kabul 

At least 10 policemen were killed and four injured in a Taliban attack near India-made Salma dam in Afghanistan's western Herat province on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

The attack took place after the Taliban militants stormed a check post in Chesht district of the province.

During the attack four Taliban militants were also gunned down by the security forces.

"Four Taliban insurgents were also killed in the clash with security forces," spokesman for provincial police chief, Gelani Farhad was quoted by Tolonews as saying.

Farhad further said that some militants managed to escape with most of the security forces' weapons at the check post.

