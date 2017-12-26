10-yr-old boy dies after drowning in Hyderabad Lake

A 10-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in Telangana's Hyderabad city on Monday.
According to Station House Officer (SHO), Osmania University police station, Ashok Reddy said a case has been registered in this regard.
The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakir, was a Class VI student and had come to visit his relatives when the mishap took place.
The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
