Business Standard

10-yr-old boy dies after drowning in Hyderabad Lake

ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

A 10-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in Telangana's Hyderabad city on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Osmania University police station, Ashok Reddy said a case has been registered in this regard.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Shakir, was a Class VI student and had come to visit his relatives when the mishap took place.

The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:00 IST

