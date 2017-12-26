11 IS militants killed in Afghanistan

At least 11 militants belonging to the so-called Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in the country's east.

The Tolo News, on Tuesday, quoted the Ministry of Interior's statement that the strike was conducted in Achin district of province.

Weapons stocked in the hideout were also destroyed in the airstrike, the statement added.

IS has not commented on the incident so far.

Earlier on Sunday, several IS militants were killed in an operation carried out by the security forces in eastern province.

A heroin factory was also destroyed in that raid.

