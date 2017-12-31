115 bodies unearthed in Syrian mass grave

The Syrian authorities on Saturday unearthed around 115 bodies discovered from a mass grave in

According to Syria's Sana news agency, the bodies were found in the northern Syrian province of The bodies are of civilians and soldiers killed by the Islamic State (IS) militants, who had been controlling the city before their downfall late this year.

The authorities confirmed that the bodies were left out in the open before the locals buried them overnight. Also, another mass grave has been discovered by the authorities and work is currently on to retrieve the bodies.

In October this year, the and the United States-(US) backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Raqqa, which was the de facto capital of the IS. Other areas of were also recovered from the dreaded terrorist group.

The Syrian authorities are inspecting the areas once controlled by the IS to unveil more atrocities committed by the terrorist group.

has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011. Protesters have been long demanding the resignation of Syrian over his autocratic rule.

