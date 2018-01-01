JUST IN
12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

ANI  |  San Jose [Costa Rica] 

A private plane carrying 12 people onboard has crashed in the hilly areas of Costa Rica.

According to latest reports, among the deceased, 10 have been identified as U.S. citizens, while two of them as Costa Rican citizens.

The plane was reportedy travelling from the Costa Rican capital San Jose to Punta Islita, a popular tourist resort, on Sunday evening when it crashed suddenly and burst into flames in a mountainous area near Bejuco town in Guanacaste province.

The country's Ministry of Public Security said the plane belonged to Nature Air, a Costa Rican domestic airline.

An investigation is underway on what caused the crash.

