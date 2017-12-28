13 injured in Russia blast

At least 13 persons have been injured in Wednesday's at a St. Petersburg's supermarket, according to the latest data.

"As of 08:00 (on December 28, 2017), the total number of people injured in the blast in a supermarket in Kondratyevsky Avenue is 13. Of these, five refused to be taken to hospital. Five of those remaining in hospitals are in a moderately grave condition, while three are in a satisfactory condition," Russia's news agency reported, citing the city's in charge of social issues, Anna Mityanina, as saying, in a post.

The incident, which occurred at the Perekrestok supermarket late on Wednesday, is being investigated as a "potential mass homicide attempt," the officials said.

Earlier reports had stated that the incident left ten persons dead.

There are reportedly no children among those injured.

The went off inside a locker of a grocery store.

