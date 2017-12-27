2017 is the year for Bollywood Stars taking on a Digital Spree

The revolution is underway and stars are entering the world by getting involved with either starring into or by producing one.

The buzz in the west is that are the chosen medium of the generation. is catching up fast too. Recently made her come back to the big screen by entering the by starring in YoKeHua Bro the VOOT Original launched in August this year.

This new platform for story telling without censorship intervention has drawn attention of many people of the film fraternity. Also and foray into the world with Time Out.

1. - Yo KeHua bro (VOOT): makes her comeback to acting with Viacom 18's Voot's Yo Ke

2. - Stupid Man (VOOT): debuted with her first titled Stupid man where she played herself and survived with who was the host of the show.

3. and -

Time Out: The latest Voot Original, 'Time Out', is the story of and - a couple who had their entire life planned till one of them decided to hit the brakes. But will the other partner hold on? To know more watch the series on Voot

4. and - Inside Edge:RichaChaddha and VivekOberoi starred together in FarhanAkhtar'sdebut on the platform to show the back drop of league of cricket

5. Rana Daggubati-Social- RanaDagubati joined the webseries world because he thought the idea of being able to tell a story beyond cinema or television excited him

6. Raj Kumar kumar Rao was extremely excited to explore the unheard journey of Netaji on screen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)