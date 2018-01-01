'21 Months of Hell' documentary rejected sans CBFC suggesting modifications: Director

Film director, Yadu on Monday said that his documentary '21 Months of Hell' was out rightly rejected by the regional (CBFC) team without even suggesting any modifications, which could help get the film passed.

Speaking to ANI, Yadu said the team of being populated by Leftists and supporters, because of which his documentary is being unofficially banned.

"The has rejected my film wholly. They did not even suggest any modification, just simply rejected it. They said they will forward the report to headquarter for a revising committee. is accused of interfering in our field but my film talks about and Jansangh's work to restore democracy, following this logic we would have got certificate but most members of are leftists and of Congress," he added.

The regional office of the has rejected censor certificate to a documentary film which explores the torture methods used by the police after Emergency was declared in 1975.

The film, uses real life accounts of surviving victims of the torture, and also features re-enactments of the torture methods.

According to reports, the documentary has been denied certification on the following grounds:

Too much violence

Disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi

Disrespect to the flag

Documentary not based on evidence

Issues with Indira Gandhi's portrayal.

