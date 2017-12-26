JUST IN
President Trump, First Lady wishes the world 'Merry Christmas'

22 injured due to fireworks at Cuban carnival

ANI  |  Havana [Cuba] 

A fireworks explosion has injured 22 people, including six children, during a Cuban carnival on Christmas Eve, on Monday.

"An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night in Remedios," the government's Cubadebate internet news service reported.

The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of Remedios takes place every December 24 and draws local as well as international attention.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

More details awaited.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 04:15 IST

