JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Hyderabad man shot in Chicago, family seeks Swaraj's help

India fumes over Palestine's Pakistan envoy's picture with Hafiz Saeed
Business Standard

3 killed in Houston shootout, gunman kills self

ANI  |  Houston [USA] 

At least three people were shot dead, when a gunman opened fire at an automotive industry in south-west Houston, before turning the gun on himself.

According to local media reports, the gunman opened fire suddenly at Bermer Plus building on South Post Oak in Houston, killing three in the process, before committing suicide.

The investigation is underway and the motive behind the attack is unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 07:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements