At least three people were killed in a after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a prominent area in the capital today, agency reported.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the (NDS), located in Shash Darak area of

Also, one person has been wounded in the attack.

An Interior Ministry's for the government, Nusrat Rahim, confirmed the attack and said he was yet to receive the reports about casualties.

Security forces have arrived and cordoned off the area from the public.

As of now, no terrorist group or the has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)