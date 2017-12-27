JUST IN
Business Standard

3 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

ANI  |  Dhaka [Bangladesh] 

At least three people were killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Bangladesh's Shibganj Upazila Wednesday.

According to The Daily Star, a woman was among the dead, however, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The Officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station Saif Mahmud said the accident took place after a bus hit a roadside tree.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance, Mahmud added.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 13:45 IST

