3 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

At least three people were killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Bangladesh's Wednesday.

According to The Daily Star, a woman was among the dead, however, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The Officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station said the accident took place after a bus hit a roadside tree.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance, Mahmud added.

