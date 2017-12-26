3-year-old Odisha girl rescued after being trapped in borewell pit

A three-year-old girl who was trapped in a borewell pit on Monday was finally saved after eight hours of rescue programme in Odisha's District.

A joint operation, launched by fire brigade and ODRAF ( Disaster Rapid Action Force) team, led to the rescue of and was later rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Radha had accidentally fallen into an open borewell pit of about 50 metres in Gulasar village of Jamunali Gram under Handapa Police Station limits. Apparently she fell in the open pit while playing. She was heard yealing for help.

Soon after, fire brigade personnel and police personnel got engaged in the rescue operation, assisted by the villagers.

Even specialised 10-member ODRAF team from was rushed into action.

According to sources, a camera was sent into the pit, which confirmed that the child was alive.

Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet, breathed a sigh of releif, after the successful rescue of Radha and wrote, "Commend @angul_dm, firemen, police, ODRAF & good samaritans for successful rescue of Radha from borewell in district. The feat could only be achieved by excellent teamwork. Acts like these inspire public confidence in Govt Praying for little one's speedy recovery"

Meanwhile, ADM has ordered for a probe into the incident on why the borewell pit was kept open. He has even directed the to submit the enquiry report by tomorrow positively and those responsible for it will face action.

