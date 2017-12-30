3-yr-old boy playing with stove caused NYC's Bronx fire

The fire at City's Bronx area, which occurred earlier on Friday, was caused by a three-year-old boy who was playing with a

According to Daniel A Nigro, the city fire commissioner, who was quoted by the Times, the boy who turned on the inadvertently had a history of being fascinated with

"The boy playing with the stove in a first-floor apartment screamed when the fire began, sending his mother rushing into the kitchen as it filled with smoke and flames, She ran out of the apartment with the boy and a 2-year-old child, but left the door open, allowing fire to shoot out of the kitchen and into the stairwell,"

said Nigro.

Nigro also said that the department gets 75 to 100 referrals a year about children that have issues with playing with or being fascinated by fire. He called the fire, "historic in its magnitude."

At least 12 people died, including a baby, after a fire broke out at an apartment building in The building is located near and Zoo.

"This is the worst fire in City history in at least a quarter-century," said earlier.

More than 170 City firefighters reportedly responded to the scene of the fire.

