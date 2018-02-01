Pay commission award: Karnataka govt employees likely to get 30% hike

JUST IN
The state commission, headed by former IAS officer M R Srinivasa Murthy, submitted the report to the Chief Minister

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

The Sixth Pay Commission of Karnataka has recommended a 30 percent hike in the salaries of the state government employees.

The Sixth State Pay Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government in June 2017, on Wednesday recommended the hike by submitting the first volume of its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The state commission, headed by former IAS officer M R Srinivasa Murthy, submitted the report to the Chief Minister.

More than five lakh employees of the Karnataka government will get a 30 per cent salary hike if the Congress-ruled state approves the recommendation.

