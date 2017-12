At least 31 Chinese tourists, including four crew members and a tourist guide, had a minor scare after their ship collided with a cargo vessel, near Ti Top Island in Ha Long Bay, located in

According to the News Agency (VNA), the collision took place late on Sunday when the tourist ship on its way to the port, after touring the bay, collided with the oncoming vessel, en route from city to Hon Net seaport in province.

All the 37 people on board the ship were brought to the shore safely.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

