5 civilians dead in ceasefire violation in Balakote sector of J&K's Poonch

As many as five civilians were killed and two injured as Pakistani troops violated along the Line of Control (LoC) here in sector of Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

"Due to shelling from across in sector of Poonch, five civilians died and two are injured, who are being shifted to the hospital," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said on Sunday.

This comes a week after the initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Rajouri's Sundervani sector along LoC.

