5 FC personnel killed in Quetta

At least five Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) were killed when an oil tanker carrying smuggled fuel ran over their vehicle in Kharan district of Quetta.
The Express Tribune quoted the officials as saying that FC's patrolling team asked the driver of the tanker to stop, but its driver ran over their vehicle in a bid to run away.
"The Frontier Corps soldiers attempted to intercept the oil tanker, but the driver ran over their vehicle, killing five personnel, including a Naib Subaidar," the officials said.
Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has ordered a probe into the matter.
Last week, three FC personnel were killed in a blast in North Waziristan's Ghulam Khan area.
According to Dawn, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place targetting the personnel's vehicle when they were patrolling in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
