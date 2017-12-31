5 Pak soldiers missing after avalanche in Siachen

At least five Pakistani army personnel went missing on Saturday after an avalanche hit the Siachen Glacier.
The Pakistan army has started a rescue operation in the area with the help of locals. Heavy machinery will be also used to speed up the rescue operations, reported the Express Tribune.
However, the army has still not confirmed any casualties.
Avalanches and landslides are common at the Siachen Glacier, also known as the world's highest battlefield, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius. Around 10 Indian soldiers were hit by an avalanche in February last year.
Both India and Pakistan have had repeated border skirmishes at the glacier for the last three decades.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU