5G network to generate $27 bn revenue potential for telcos by 2026: Report

is estimated to create a $27 billion worth revenue opportunity for operators by 2026, as per 5G Business Potential Report.

The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors. This will be over and above the revenue generated from traditional services which is expected to grow up to $63 billion by 2026, the report noted.

"5G is expected to play a major role in digitalization of industries. 5G will bring new level of performance and characteristics to the telecom networks enabling new services and creating new ecosystems. New revenue streams will open for operators as they go beyond being Connectivity and Infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators," said Nitin Bansal, managing director, India.

Further, the report stated that agriculture will open-up revenue opportunities up to $400 million for telecom operators. The application of 5G will be in areas like field monitoring and mapping, livestock routing and monitoring, on-field applications, and related services.

It added that the retail sector in India will offer potential 5G-enabled revenue of up to $1.15 billion by 2026, the report obsereved.

Meanwhile, on Friday showcased the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in India using its 5G test bed and 5G NR Radio, demonstrating extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency.

The exhibit at Connect 2017 also featured 5G use cases and live demonstration of essential technologies on the road to 5G like Gigabit LTE (1 GBPS download speeds) with License Assisted Access (LAA)

The LAA live demo highlights how this can leverage wireless network resources using higher frequency bands on small cell architecture. Other innovations presented in the showcase included advancements in Radio Network Evolution, 5G Ready Transport and Network Slicing.

"The showcase has been organised in the direction of creating a robust 5G eco system in the country even as the Government plans to have roll outs by 2020. 5G research and development is natural for thanks to our innovation, R&D focus, leadership and thought leadership," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area - SE Asia, Oceania and India,

Ericsson's new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with digital support systems, transformation services and security.