6 dead after seaplane crashes in Sydney

A single-engine seaplane crashed into at Bay in on Sunday afternoon with all six people on board confirmed dead.

According to The Morning Herald, the Seaplanes aircraft, with a pilot and five other passengers on board, crashed at about 3.15pm and a later located the submerged aircraft.

The New (NSW) Police have confirmed that all six bodies were recovered.

There is no further information on the identities of those on board.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that those on board were five British nationals, including an 11-year-old, and the pilot.

