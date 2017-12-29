6 hurt in Seattle as van crashes into building

Around six people were injured after a van lost control and crashed into a building in a busy shopping area in

The incident occurred at the busy shopping district in Seattle, which is very popular among locals and tourists, reported.

Police said, "According to our preliminary information, the van suffered a medical condition and lost consciousness. The van jumped the curb, went up onto the sidewalk and struck four pedestrians. A fifth person was struck by glass from windows that shattered when the van hit the store."

The police also mentioned that six people, including the driver, have been taken to the for treating their injuries. According to him, two were in very critical condition and three others were said to be out of danger.

The driver, who was not hurt in the crash, was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Green said was there was no indication that the crash was intentional and has ruled out any terrorist act.

