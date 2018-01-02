65 IS militants killed by Afghan forces, officials claim

At least 65 militants, belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group, have been killed by the forces in eastern parts of the country.

The officials have claimed the death toll on Tuesday, according to

The operations were conducted from the air and ground in Gorgore and Wangora areas of district, said the Nangarhar governor's spokesman,

During the operations, one civilian was killed and 13 others injured, Khogyani added.

IS has not commented on the operations so far.

Earlier this week, 11 IS militants were killed in the drone strikes conducted by the forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)