8 killed, 4 injured in airstrikes in Afghanistan

At least eight militants have been killed and five others injured in a series of airstrikes conducted in southern Uruzgan province of

Afghanistan's news agency quoted local officials as saying on Friday that the airstrikes have been carried out in the vicinity of Tarinkot city.

Confirming the death toll, said Air Force had carried out the attacks.

has not commented on the incident so far.

A counter- operation is going on Uruzgan, which is among the insurgent's strongholds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)