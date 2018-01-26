Govt announces recipients of 2018 Padma Awards: See full list here

A total of 85 people belonging to various disciplines have been named for the highest civilian of the country - the Padma in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of Republic Day. Music director Ilaiyaraaja and cricketer are among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma by the Home Ministry

These will be conferred by at the ceremonial functions which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.

The list comprises three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri The government made a conscious effort to identify people who have distinguished contributions in the society.

Among them are a 75-year-old tribal woman who prepares herbal medicines to cure snake and insect bites, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, and a nanogenarian Tibetan healer.

In an unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding and on occasion of silver jubilee of India ASEAN partnership and our Republic Day, PM @narendramodi announced Padma Shri award for one individual from each ASEAN country. List of awardees at https://t.co/UMB8q1kZH2 pic.twitter.com/v0zCOLkNf7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2018

Out of the total 14 awardees are women, 16 are in the category of Foreigners/NRI and three Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Vibhushan is the second highest award conferred for exceptional and distinguished service.

Padma Vibhushan awardees

Illaiyaraja -Art (Music)

Ghulam Mustafa Khan- Art (Music)

P Parameswaran- Literature and Education

The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award for distinguished service of high order. Nine people have been named for the award.

Padma Bhushan awardees

Pankaj Advani- (Billiards/Snooker)

Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Spiritualism

Mahendra Singh Dhoni- (Cricket)

Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs

Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Archaeology

Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) - Literature and Education

Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)

Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)

Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)

The Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest award, is conferred for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Shri awardees

Abhay Bang and Rani Bang - Medicine

Damodar Ganesh Bapat - Social Work

Prafulla Govinda Baruah - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Mohan Swaroop Bhatia - Art (Folk Music)

Sudhanshu Biswas - Social Work

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - (Weightlifting)

Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry

Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi - Art (Weaving)

Somdev Devvarman - (Tennis)

Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine

Arup Kumar Dutta - Literature and Education

Doddarange Gowda - Art (Lyrics)

Arvind Gupta - Literature and Education

Digamber Hansda - Literature and Education

Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) - Art (Dance)

Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

Piyong Temjen Jamir - Literature and Education

Sitavva Joddati - Social Work

Malti Joshi - Literature and Education

Manoj Joshi - Art (Acting)

Rameshwarlal Kabra - Trade & Industry

Pran Kishore Kaul - Art

Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) -Architecture

Vijay Kichlu - Art-Music

Tommy Koh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

Lakshmikutty - (Traditional)

Joyshree Goswami Mahanta - Literature and Education

Narayan Das Maharaj - Spiritualism

Pravakara Maharana - Art (Sculpture)

Hun Many (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) - Yoga

Zaverilal Mehta - Literature and Education (Journalism)

Krishna Bihari Mishra - Literature and Education

Sisir Purushottam Mishra - Art (Cinema)

Subhasini Mistry - Social Work

Tornio Mizokami (Foreigner) - Literature and Education

Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) - Spiritualism

Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar - Literature and Education

Dr Thant Myint - U (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

V Nanammal - Yoga

Sulagitti Narasamma - Social Work

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Art (Folk Music)

I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) - Art (Sculpture)

Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) - Social Work

Gobaradhan Panika - Art (Weaving)

Bhabani Charan Pattanaik - Public Affairs

Murlikant Petkar - (Swimming)

Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) - Literature and Education

M R Rajagopal - (Palliative Care)

Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) - Social Work

Chandra Sekhar Rath - Literature and Education

S S Rathore - Civil Service

Amitava Roy- Science and Engineering

Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) - (Ophthalmology)

R Sathyanarayana - Art (Music)

Pankaj M Shah - (Oncology)

Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting)

Maharao Raghuveer Singh Literature and Education Rajasthan

Kidambi Srikanth - Sport (Badminton)

Ibrahim Sutar - Art (Music)

Siddeshwara Swamiji - Spiritualism

Lentina Ao Thakkar - Social Work

Vikram Chandra Thakur - Science and Engineering

Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan and Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan - Art (Music)

Nguyen Tien Then (Foreigner) - Spiritualism

Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science and Engineering

Manas Bihari Verma - Science and Engineering

Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji - Literature and Education

Romulus Whitaker - Wildlife Conservation

Baba Yogendra - Art

A Zakia - Literature and Education

