Govt announces recipients of 2018 Padma Awards: See full list here

A total of 85 people belonging to various disciplines have been named for the highest civilian awards of the country - the Padma Awards in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of Republic Day. Music director Ilaiyaraaja and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry
These awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at the ceremonial functions which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.
The list comprises three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri Awards. The government made a conscious effort to identify people who have distinguished contributions in the society.
Among them are a 75-year-old tribal woman who prepares herbal medicines to cure snake and insect bites, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, and a nanogenarian Tibetan healer.
In an unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding and on occasion of silver jubilee of India ASEAN partnership and our Republic Day, PM @narendramodi announced Padma Shri award for one individual from each ASEAN country. List of awardees at https://t.co/UMB8q1kZH2 pic.twitter.com/v0zCOLkNf7— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2018
Out of the total 14 awardees are women, 16 are in the category of Foreigners/NRI and three Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan awardees
- Illaiyaraja -Art (Music)
- Ghulam Mustafa Khan- Art (Music)
- P Parameswaran- Literature and Education
Padma Bhushan awardees
- Pankaj Advani- Sports (Billiards/Snooker)
- Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Spiritualism
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni- Sports (Cricket)
- Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs
- Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Archaeology
- Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) - Literature and Education
- Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)
- Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)
- Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)
Padma Shri awardees
- Abhay Bang and Rani Bang - Medicine
- Damodar Ganesh Bapat - Social Work
- Prafulla Govinda Baruah - Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Mohan Swaroop Bhatia - Art (Folk Music)
- Sudhanshu Biswas - Social Work
- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Sports (Weightlifting)
- Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi - Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry
- Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi - Art (Weaving)
- Somdev Devvarman - Sports (Tennis)
- Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine
- Arup Kumar Dutta - Literature and Education
- Doddarange Gowda - Art (Lyrics)
- Arvind Gupta - Literature and Education
- Digamber Hansda - Literature and Education
- Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) - Art (Dance)
- Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
- Piyong Temjen Jamir - Literature and Education
- Sitavva Joddati - Social Work
- Malti Joshi - Literature and Education
- Manoj Joshi - Art (Acting)
- Rameshwarlal Kabra - Trade & Industry
- Pran Kishore Kaul - Art
- Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) -Architecture
- Vijay Kichlu - Art-Music
- Tommy Koh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs
- Lakshmikutty - Medicine (Traditional)
- Joyshree Goswami Mahanta - Literature and Education
- Narayan Das Maharaj - Spiritualism
- Pravakara Maharana - Art (Sculpture)
- Hun Many (Foreigner) - Public Affairs
- Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) - Yoga
- Zaverilal Mehta - Literature and Education (Journalism)
- Krishna Bihari Mishra - Literature and Education
- Sisir Purushottam Mishra - Art (Cinema)
- Subhasini Mistry - Social Work
- Tornio Mizokami (Foreigner) - Literature and Education
- Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) - Spiritualism
- Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar - Literature and Education
- Dr Thant Myint - U (Foreigner) - Public Affairs
- V Nanammal - Yoga
- Sulagitti Narasamma - Social Work
- Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Art (Folk Music)
- I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) - Art (Sculpture)
- Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) - Social Work
- Gobaradhan Panika - Art (Weaving)
- Bhabani Charan Pattanaik - Public Affairs
- Murlikant Petkar - Sports (Swimming)
- Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) - Literature and Education
- M R Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)
- Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) - Social Work
- Chandra Sekhar Rath - Literature and Education
- S S Rathore - Civil Service
- Amitava Roy- Science and Engineering
- Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) - Medicine (Ophthalmology)
- R Sathyanarayana - Art (Music)
- Pankaj M Shah - Medicine (Oncology)
- Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting)
- Maharao Raghuveer Singh Literature and Education Rajasthan
- Kidambi Srikanth - Sport (Badminton)
- Ibrahim Sutar - Art (Music)
- Siddeshwara Swamiji - Spiritualism
- Lentina Ao Thakkar - Social Work
- Vikram Chandra Thakur - Science and Engineering
- Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan and Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan - Art (Music)
- Nguyen Tien Then (Foreigner) - Spiritualism
- Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
- Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science and Engineering
- Manas Bihari Verma - Science and Engineering
- Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji - Literature and Education
- Romulus Whitaker - Wildlife Conservation
- Baba Yogendra - Art
- A Zakia - Literature and Education
