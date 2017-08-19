86 Islamic State insurgents killed in airstrikes by Afghan forces

At least 86 insurgents belonging to of and (ISIS) have been killed in airstrikes and ground operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security forces.

The security forces have carried out at least 41 airstrikes and 33 ground operations against the insurgents in the single day in various parts of the country.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said 41 sorties by the Afghan Air Force were conducted in support of the ground forces who conducted 13 special operations involving Afghan commandos and three-night raids, reports Khaama Press.

The MoD further said the militants suffered the most casualties in southeastern Paktika province where 56 militants belonging to Haqqani terrorist network were killed in Gomal district during the air and ground operations.

The insurgent group has not commented regarding the reports so far.

Earlier, the security forces had neutralized two key leaders of in eastern province of Afghanistan

The Afghan and US forces are carrying out regular strikes against the insurgents as an anti- operation is underway in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)