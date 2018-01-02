JUST IN
9 killed, 14 injured in Brazil prison riot

ANI  |  Brasília [Brazil] 

At least nine people have been killed and 14 others injured after a prison riot erupted in the central Brazilian state of Goias.

According to the local media reports, the riot erupted because of the conflict between two gangs in the prison.

The local authorities said, due to the rioting, more than 200 prisoners managed to escape.

Some of the prisoners returned to the detention facility and some refused to do that, however, 29 of them having already been caught.

Two pistols, a revolver and a number of homemade knives were recovered from the prison in security check after the situation stabilised.

Tue, January 02 2018. 10:20 IST

