Aaron Carter fears dying young like Michael Jackson

Carter recently revealed that he feared dying young like his close friend and late of pop Michael Jackson, when his weight dropped to 52 kg.

The 30-year-old opened up about his friendship with Jackson and how the singer's death affected him mentally and emotionally.

Cater, who has publically battled an eating disorder and prescription drug abuse, revealed that he feared dying when his weight dropped to just 115 pounds, the same weight Jackson was when he died in 2009.

"There were times when I would get scared.I would stress out because of all the stuff going on inside of me, and then I'd lose all this weight, and then I get in a bad relationship," said the 'Sooner Or Later' ht-maker, reported

"Then that s**t would stress me out, and then I would be emaciated - 115 pounds. I couldn't believe it," he continued. "Michael (Jackson) died at 115 pounds. It was heartbreaking."

Emphasising the importance of healthy life, the 'I Want Candy' hit-maker said, "Health is very important for everybody, and I was so scared."

Carter also revealed that he wrote a song for Jackson the day after he died.

