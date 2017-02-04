Abdul Basit to replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary as Pakistan Foreign Secretary

TRENDING ON BS
Vincent Viola, Trump's nominee for Army secretary withdraws his name
ANI  |  Islamabad 

Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)
Pakistan's High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit is set to replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary as the new Foreign Secretary.

According to GeoTV, Chaudhary has been designated to become country's envoy in the United States.

It is likely that the announcement pertaining to the appointment of Abdul Basit would be made next week.

Basit was selected for the job three years back but couldn't be appointed due to technical reasons and was instead posted as high commissioner in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ambassador for the United States Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani has relinquished the charge on completion of his contractual period as ambassador in Washington.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh will be acting as Charged D' Affairs in Washington till the arrival of Aizaz Chaudhary in the US capital.

According to sources, Pakistan will take a decision about the new high commissioner in India after the return of Abdul Basit.

