Accused of Delhi metro molestation cases granted bail

A on Tuesday granted to the accused of two molestation cases at the

The previously had dismissed the plea of the accused.

On November 13, two women, including a journalist, were molested by the accused at the in

One of the incidents was caught on the CCTV which showed the man first trying to block the way and later physically assaulting the woman entering the station.

The culprit was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage within 48 hours of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)