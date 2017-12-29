Actress Laura Dern 'seen kissing' basketball player Baron Davis

-
If reports are to be believed, then it appears Hollywood actress Laura Dern has found her new love.
According to a source quoted by People, the American actress was photographed kissing National Basketball Association (NBA) player Baron Davis outside the popular Beverly Hills Hotel in California on December 20.
The source, who is known to Dern has however, said that they are just "good friends".
On the work front, the 50-year old actress has been nominated in the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards respectively for her drama 'Big Little Lies'. Currently, she is seen as Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the just-released 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Dern married American songwriter Ben Harper in 2005, but the latter filed for divorce in 2010. They have two children together- a 16-year-old son, Ellery, and a 13-year-old daughter, Jaya.
The 38-year old Davis' ex-wife Isabella Brewster filed for divorce in June this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple has two young children together. Isabella is the sister of 'The Fast And The Furious' star Jordana Brewster.
