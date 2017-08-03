Advance booking of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' opens big

The advance bookings of Jab Harry Met Sejal is going very strong due to tremendous buzz the film has created.

The film has already created immense curiosity amongst the viewers. It seems like Jab Harry Met Sejal will get an overtly enthusiastic welcome, thanks to the ardent fan following of Shah Rukh Khan, and Imtiaz Ali.

People in large number have got their tickets booked in advance and the shows are houseful for the weekend.

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer of INOX Leisure Limited, said, "The advance ticket sales of Jab Harry Met Sejal at Inox properties are very strong. We started the advances on Sunday so viewers have enough time to plan. We are quite happy with the advance sales across INOX properties and expecting a big weekend ahead."

Kamal Gianchandani of shared, "Advances sales of Jab Harry Met Sejal is very encouraging, we have enough shows to cater to a large number of viewers in the opening weekend as our expectation from the film is high.The music is topping charts and buzz around the film is strong, we expect a good weekend business from Jab Harry Met Sejal."

Devang Sampat, Director Strategic Initiatives of Cinepolis India, shared, "Looking at the phenomenal advances of Jab Harry Met Sejal Cinepolis believes this is going to be one of the biggest film of 2017. As always SRK is king of marketing and buzz is very positive about the film. Cinepolis India is happy to welcome big week ahead."

Starring as 'Harinder Singh Nehra' aka 'Harry' and as 'Sejal Jhaveri', Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry met Sejal traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th.