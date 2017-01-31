Advanced economies' fiscal activism not relevant for India: Economic Survey

Union Minister on Tuesday, while presenting the 2016-17 in Parliament, observed that India's economic experience shows that the fiscal activism embraced by advanced economies- giving a greater role to counter-cyclical policies and attaching less weight to curbing debt- is not relevant for India.

The has also stated that India's fiscal experience has underscored the fundamental validity of the principles enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) Act 2003.

Since the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis (GFC), internationally, the has seen a paradigm shift from the emphasis on debts to deficits, arguing for greater activism inflows (deficits) and minimizing concerns about sustainability of the stocks (debt).

But India's experience has reaffirmed the need for rules to contain fiscal deficits, because of the proclivity to spend during booms and undertake stimulus during downturns.

India's experience has also highlighted the danger of relying on rapid growth rather than steady and gradual fiscal and primary balance adjustment to do the "heavy lifting" on debt reduction. In, short it has underscored the fundamental validity of the principles set out in the FRBM.

Even as the basic tenets of the remain valid, the operational framework designed in 2003 will need to be modified for the direction of of today, and even more importantly the of tomorrow.

This setting out a new vision through an for the 21st century will be the task of the Review Committee.