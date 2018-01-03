After stopping aid for Pakistan, Trump threatens same action against Palestinians

has threatened to cut off aid to Palestinians for not willing to talk peace with

"It's not only that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue...," said on twitter.

"...peace treaty with We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?" he tweeted.

had earlier also threatened to withdraw financial aid to countries that supported a U.N. resolution against his administration's decision to recognise as the capital of

Last month, Palestinian said Palestinians would not accept any American role in the in the wake of Trump's recognition of as Israel's capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)