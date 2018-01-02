After Trump's anti-Pak tweet, Swamy calls for stronger India-US relations

In the wake of Donald Trump's scathing attack on for giving "safe haven to the terrorists", senior (BJP) on Tuesday called for further strengthening of bilateral relations with the U.S.

"Now, should be very clear that if we want to deal with Pakistan, we have to have the support of and As a measure of goodwill, we should shift our embassy from to western Jerusalem," Swamy told ANI.

It may be noted that Trump reversed the decades-old U.S. policy and recognised as Israel's capital on December 6. is a disputed territory contested by both and

In his tweet against Pakistan, the US yesterday stated, "The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Swamy welcomed Trump's statement remarking that the latter presented facts in his accusation about receiving nothing in return from for the aid provided to them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)