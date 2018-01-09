Now, flyers may schedule rides with Uber while booking AirAsia

and announced their partnership to help provide a seamless, affordable and convenient door-to-door experience for travelers, through joint marketing efforts and technological integration.

The two will work together to help passengers get home or to work, or to the airport and back more seamlessly in the 52 cities in 16 markets across India, Asia Pacific and the US, where operates and the app is available.

Further, will incorporate a "deeplink" feature that allows riders to request or schedule rides in advance when confirming, booking or checking in for flights. New users to the network will also enjoy promo codes for free or discounted rides.

"By working together, we can provide a service that allows customers to request their ride to the airport in step with their itinerary and have their driver partner waiting for them when their flight lands," said Brooks Entwistle, Chief Business Officer, Asia Pacific.

" is always looking to complement its award-winning inflight experience with services outside the plane that meet our exacting standards. We have found the right ride partner in Working with allows our guests to plan their entire trip from the moment they step out of their home right until they arrive at their destination, providing amazing travel comfort and peace of mind," added Tony Fernandes, Group Chief Executive Officer.

