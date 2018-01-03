Airbnb wins property lawsuit against Aimco

A judge has dismissed apartment investment and management company, Aimco's lawsuit against and provider,

Aimco, which owns and manages about 50,000 properties, sued in February 2017 for deliberately incentivising people to breach their leases.

The company filed the lawsuit in both and state courts, seeking monetary damages as well as orders to stop from enabling people to breach their leases.

Moreover, in October 2017, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to halt Airbnb's operations at four of its southern properties.

However, had argued that Aimco's ban on subleasing was not enforceable under

also argued that it can't be held responsible for the conduct of Aimco's tenants and their guests.

had asserted that is an information content provider, which makes the company legally responsible for the content on its platform.

The court, however, concluded that is not an information content provider, as it hosts content rather than creating it.

still has an active lawsuit against in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)