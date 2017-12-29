Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna 'happy birthday' in most adorable way

-
Author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 43rd birthday in Cape Town today and on her special day Akshay Kumar shared an adaorbale picture of the duo, along with a sweet message.
Hubby Akshay took to Twitter and posted a photo to wish his "companion for life" in the sweetest way possible.
The 'Rustom' star posted a photo with wife on her birthday and wrote, "Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion for life! Happy birthday, Tina."
Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa . The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year in their favourite country.
The former actress coincidentally shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna.
Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback photo of herself with her father and wished him on his birthday today with a tweet.
On the professional front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture 'PadMan' is all set to release on January 26, 2018.
