'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille gets engaged

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [USA] 

'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille has announced she is engaged to beau Mike Sterling.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news as she posted a picture and flaunted her engagement ring.

"I said yes!!!!," she captioned her selfie.

Late last month, the couple announced that they are expecting a son, their first child together.

Marcille has a three-year-old daughter, Marley, with ex Kevin McCall.

