'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille gets engaged

'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille has announced she is engaged to beau Mike Sterling.
The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news as she posted a picture and flaunted her engagement ring.
"I said yes!!!!," she captioned her selfie.
Late last month, the couple announced that they are expecting a son, their first child together.
Marcille has a three-year-old daughter, Marley, with ex Kevin McCall.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU