American band OneRepublic to perform in India

American pop-rock band are all set to perform in for the first time.

After Justin Bieber's maiden concert made headlines for its $4 million investment, OneRepublic's maiden concert follows suit along the same lines.

The tour is expected to become the second gig in the history of live events and concerts in India, to entail an investment of close to $2million.

Tickets for the event have already seen a huge demand with close to 40 percent bookings and an envisaged footfall of 30,000 fans after experiencing Canadian star's concert last year. Justin was criticised for lip-synching in the last concert, held at the in on 10 May 2017.

The award-winning American band is set to perform on April 21 this year at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Fans can expect to hear a span of OneRepublic's biggest songs, from 'Apologize' to 'Secrets,' 'Good Life,' the smash hit 'Counting Stars' and more recently released singles from the latest album 'Oh My My'.

Cyrus Gorimar, who is producing the event states said, "The band has a great following in and our aspiration is to ensure all ticket holders have a seamless experience before, during and after the concert. The band will be performing live and there will be no lip-syncing in any form so there will be a complete value for money for every ticket sold. The production value of the event will be quite extensive as a team of close to 50 international technicians will be working on the event".

Apart from India, the Grammy-nominated Colorado-bred quintet is embarking on a two-week tour comprising of Singapore, South Korea, China, during which they will also perform at Festival in alongside and

