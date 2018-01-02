Andhra CM holds teleconference for 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' programme

on Tuesday held a teleconference with officials and public representatives in connection with the organisation of the fifth edition of 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' programme.

He also appealed to make the programme a grand success.

The 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' meetings are being organised to get a better understanding of the government's developmental and welfare schemes as well as to seek feedback from the people.

"This is a sacred havan, public service programme. One should work with a humanitarian mindset. 'People First' is the policy we are practising," said.

The stated, "Janmabhoomi meetings should be held in 13,000 villages and 3,000 wards across the state for 10 days. We will setup control rooms in every We have appointed 175 nodal officers. I will review the Janmabhoomi every day through teleconference."

also asserted the programme should be held in a festive atmosphere with rural sports and cultural programmes.

"Pensions and ration cards will be distributed to the beneficiaries. Free health camps and veterinary camps should be held. The programme should be held in a festive atmosphere with rural sports and cultural programmes," he added.

also said that the gives top priority to public involvement in development and welfare.

"We give top priority to public involvement in development and welfare. We are giving Rs 3 lakh as a supplementary fund for all districts to conduct rural sports. Rangoli and other cultural programmes should be held to involve the public," he further said.

