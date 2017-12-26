Anil Kapoor's 'extra-special' b'day celebration with 'Race 3' cast

had a jhakaas birthday party with superstar and the cast of ' 3'.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star, who turned 61 on December 24, celebrated the special day with the entire team on

He took to to share the pictures and wrote alongside, "Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes!"

Directed by Remo D'Souza, ' 3' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)