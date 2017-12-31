Anjum Bashir terms praises from PM Modi as 'huge inspiration'

Administrative Services (KAS) topper Khan Khattak on Sunday termed praises from Modi, in his monthly radio-address 'Mann Ki Baat', as a 'huge inspiration' to work for the development and progress of the society.

"First of all I am grateful to Modi ji for mentioning me in today's 'Mann Ki Baat'. I will surely get huge inspiration from his statement to work for the development and progress of the society. I did not believe it when I was told that he named me today," he said.

He asked the youth to explore their potential in areas of their interest and contribute towards peace and development.

"I want the youth of and should not take part in negative activities like violence, or terrorism. I am always there to help all those aspirants who are preparing for competitive exams. One should always remain positive in his/her life. The talent of the youth should be utilised in a positive manner. I have got huge encouragement from the of I am highly motivated after his words. After all he is the of our nation," he added.

Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi, earlier in the day, said was an 'inspiration' not only to the state of and but to the whole of

"Recently, I came to know of the inspiring story of Khan Khattak. He extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Administrative Examination. Today, he is an inspiration not only for and but India," he said.

