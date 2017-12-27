JUST IN
Anti-tax protestors march towards Gilgit city

ANI  |  Gilgit (Gilgit-Baltistan) [Pakistan] 

Scores of traders, transporters and other people from 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan have began a march towards Gilgit city to protest against imposition of a new taxation law by the Pakistan Government.

Protesters gathered in Skardu city from Ghizer, Astor, Diamer, Ghanche and other areas and started moving towards the provincial capital.

"The protest camp has been set up on the call of the Central Association of Traders and the Awami Action Committee since December 21," The Nation reports.

Several rounds of talks between officials of the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the protesters for the last six days have been of no avail.

The imposition of taxes without granting constitutional rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan is being strongly resisted for the last few months.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 14:50 IST

