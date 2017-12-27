Anti-tax protestors march towards Gilgit city

Scores of traders, transporters and other people from 10 districts of have began a march towards city to protest against imposition of a new taxation by the

Protesters gathered in Skardu city from Ghizer, Astor, Diamer, Ghanche and other areas and started moving towards the provincial capital.

"The protest camp has been set up on the call of the of Traders and the since December 21," reports.

Several rounds of talks between officials of the and the protesters for the last six days have been of no avail.

The imposition of taxes without granting constitutional rights to the people of is being strongly resisted for the last few months.

