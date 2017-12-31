Anupriya Patel suffers injury after convoy cars collide with each other

(MoS) for Health and Family Welfare sustained minor injuries after the cars in her convoy collided with each other on Sunday, here.

According to reports, four vehicles of her convoy collided with each other where six people, along with Patel, suffered injuries.

Patel was on her way to attend a public gathering in Koraon village.

Further details are awaited.

