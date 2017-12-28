Anushka joins Virat as Team India leaves for South Africa series

Seems like the newly-wed Indian Kohli and Sharma will have their first new-year together post marriage in

After hosting the second and a grand reception in Mumbai, the 'Phillauri' left with her husband and his team for the upcoming series in

The couple was spotted at the International airport late Wednesday night with the other cricketers.

While the of the Indian team sported a casual look in the Team tracksuit, looked gorgeous in a black and white jumpsuit and black jacket.

On that note, the U-19 Indian team was also spotted departing from the International airport for their next series.

and tied the knots on December 11 in a dreamy destination of

The couple made a formal announcement of the same on their accounts by posting, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

On the work front, will soon begin shooting the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with She will also start promoting her upcoming film 'Pari', which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in for two months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)