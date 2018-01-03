Apple acquires mobile iteration platform Buddybuild

Technology giant Apple acquired a Vancouver-based mobile iteration platform, Buddybuild, with an aim to make it easier for developers to create and iterate their apps for its platforms.
According to TechCrunch, as part of the acquisition, Buddybuild will be rolled into Xcode, Apple's suite of development tools for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.
However, both Apple and Buddybuild have not given a specific timeline of when this will happen.
No financial terms have been disclosed for the deal as well.
Moreover, Buddybuild's service will continue to be available to existing customers as a standalone product through the company's website. However, new customers will no longer be accepted through the portal.
This deal will further help Apple to bring additional methods for testing, debugging and deploying mobile apps through a proprietary channel.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
