arachi police kills 5 suspected IS militants

The police killed five suspected Islamic State (IS) militants in an encounter here on Saturday.

According to the Dawn, authorities received a tip-off from an intelligence agency, on an alleged militant hideout in Gharibabad located in the outskirts of the city. The police then conducted a raid and in the ensuing encounter, five militants with links to the dreaded terrorist group have been killed.

One of the slain militants was identified as Qari Habibullah alias Abdul Salam Burmi.

"The killed militant was involved in targeted killings of police, armed forces, members of Shia community and Christian community. He was involved in several terror acts, including armed attacks on workers and women in Sohrab Goth area in 2003," said

Separately, five more suspected militants belonging to the banned Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ) were arrested after they planned to assassinate a prominent person belonging to the Shia community.

The police have seized a 8mm rifle and 9mm pistol each and two 30-bore pistols from the hideout.

As per latest reports, the investigation is currently underway.

